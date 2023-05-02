Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 1 of 3]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    02.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 5, 2023) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Dusty Dry, from Orlando, Florida assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), attaches an air hose to the high pressure filter assembly while sailing in the East China Sea, Feb. 5. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 21:13
    Photo ID: 7620152
    VIRIN: 230205-N-SW005-1040
    Resolution: 5131x3383
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Sade Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Self Contained Breathing Apparatus
    Damage Controlman
    East China Sea
    USS America (LHA 6)
    High Pressure Air Hose
    high pressure filter assembly

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT