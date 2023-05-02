USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 5, 2023) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Dusty Dry, from Orlando, Florida assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), attaches an air hose to the high pressure filter assembly while sailing in the East China Sea, Feb. 5. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

