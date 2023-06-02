Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public Health Command Europe supports local homeschool science fair [Image 1 of 3]

    Public Health Command Europe supports local homeschool science fair

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    02.06.2023

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    LANDSTUHL, Germany – Public Health Command Europe opened its doors to eleven students from the local Kaiserslautern homeschool association to present their seventh-grade science project and receive feedback from subject matter experts last week.

