Rheinland-Pfalz Garrison Teams think outside the box when it comes to reducing costs and “Going Green”

U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz employees at Panzer Kaserne, Germany, continue to employ creative ways to re-use/repurpose materials, saving money and improving relationships within the community.



The Records Staging Area (RSA) Team at Panzer Kaserne partners with the Defense Commissary Agency, Europe (DeCA) Central Distribution Center Germersheim (CDC-G) to repurpose and re-use over 900 pallets, saving approximately 27,000 euros.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz is the Army’s premier Strategic Readiness Platform overseas in delivering unmatched mobilization and installation support services to enable readiness for a globally responsive Army and providing a safe home for our Total Force community and families.

