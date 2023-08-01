Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain in the Spotlight: HAZMAT [Image 1 of 3]

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain in the Spotlight: HAZMAT

    BAHRAIN

    01.08.2023

    Photo by Margaret Algarin 

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN (Jan. 9, 2023) Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain Hazardous Material (HAZMAT) team ensures the safe stowage, issuance, receipt, handling and verification of hazardous materials, Jan. 9, 2023. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Margaret Algarin)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 02:29
    This work, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain in the Spotlight: HAZMAT [Image 3 of 3], by Margaret Algarin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVSUP
    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

