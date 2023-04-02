U.S. Navy Divers Prepare for Ice Diving

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (Feb. 4, 2023)– U.S. Navy Diver Seaman Peter Spencer, assigned to Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two (MDSU 2), cuts into the ice to create a diving site on Ferrell Lake in Camp Ripley, Minnesota, Feb. 4, 2023 during Snow Crab Exercise 23-1, an exercise designed to test and evaluate U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal’s (EOD) and Navy Diver’s capabilities and equipment in a simulated Arctic environment and improve combat effectiveness. Navy EOD and Navy Divers are part of the Naval Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF), enabling the U.S. Navy Fleet by clearing and protecting the battlespace. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak/Released)

