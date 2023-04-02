230204-N-SN516-1014 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 4, 2023) U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 3rd Class Tyra Tennet, from Port Maria, Jamaica, serves as scene leader during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.05.2023 03:15 Photo ID: 7617149 VIRIN: 230204-N-SN516-1014 Resolution: 6092x4061 Size: 920.45 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Decatur Damage Control Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.