Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    555th Red Horse Squadron demolishes 926th Wing building patio. [Image 1 of 5]

    555th Red Horse Squadron demolishes 926th Wing building patio.

    LAS VEGADS, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lorna Booze 

    926th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 555th Red Horse Squadron demolish the 926th Wing building patio in preparation of making improvements to the facilities on Feb. 4, 2023, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.04.2023 14:42
    Photo ID: 7616825
    VIRIN: 230204-F-YR037-001
    Resolution: 6880x4584
    Size: 13.41 MB
    Location: LAS VEGADS, NV, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 555th Red Horse Squadron demolishes 926th Wing building patio. [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Lorna Booze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    555th Red Horse Squadron demolishes 926th Wing building patio.
    555th Red Horse Squadron demolishes 926th Wing building patio.
    555th Red Horse Squadron demolishes 926th Wing building patio.
    555th Red Horse Squadron demolishes 926th Wing building patio.
    555th Red Horse Squadron demolishes 926th Wing building patio.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Triple Nickle
    926th Wing
    555 Red Horse Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT