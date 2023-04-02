ARTP 22.4 – Live-Fire Training

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines fire an M777 towed 155 mm howitzer while conducting night live-fire training during Artillery Relocation Training Program 22.4 at the Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Jan. 30, 2023. The skills developed at ARTP increase the proficiency and readiness of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaylen Davis.)

