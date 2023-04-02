Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARTP 22.4 – Live-Fire Training [Image 25 of 25]

    ARTP 22.4 – Live-Fire Training

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jaylen Davis 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines fire an M777 towed 155 mm howitzer while conducting night live-fire training during Artillery Relocation Training Program 22.4 at the Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Jan. 30, 2023. The skills developed at ARTP increase the proficiency and readiness of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaylen Davis.)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 23:54
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP
    Live-fire
    12th Marines
    3MD
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ARTP 22.4

