Sapporo Snow Festival 2023

SAPPORO, Japan (Feb. 2, 2023) - Logistics Specialists 1st Class Godwin Balderas, assigned to AIMD Misawa, removes snow from the snow sculpture of a Navy ship’s bow during the 74th Annual Sapporo Snow Festival. This is the 38th year the U.S. Navy has participated in the festival, allowing Sailors a unique opportunity to experience Japanese culture and tradition while strengthening the close friendship between the U.S. Navy and the citizens of Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Unique Byrd)

