U.S. Airmen from the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron assist aircrew with post flight procedures after arriving for a Bomber Task Force deployment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 1, 2023. The BTF missions are designed to showcase Pacific Air Force’s ability to deter, deny, and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rion Ehrman)

B-1B Lancers return to Indo-Pacific for BTF missions, by TSgt Rion Ehrman