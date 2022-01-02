Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Lancers return to Indo-Pacific for BTF missions

    GUAM

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rion Ehrman 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron assist aircrew with post flight procedures after arriving for a Bomber Task Force deployment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 1, 2023. The BTF missions are designed to showcase Pacific Air Force’s ability to deter, deny, and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rion Ehrman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 19:18
    Photo ID: 7616127
    VIRIN: 230201-F-RM521-113
    Resolution: 3155x5232
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1B Lancers return to Indo-Pacific for BTF missions, by TSgt Rion Ehrman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bomber Task Force
    BTF

