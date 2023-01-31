USS Essex Conducts Fire Drills

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 31, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Thomas McLaughlin, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prepares to don firefighting equipment during a fire drill aboard the ship, Jan. 31, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

