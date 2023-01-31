Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Conducts Fire Drills [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Essex Conducts Fire Drills

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaak Martinez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (Jan. 31, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Thomas McLaughlin, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prepares to don firefighting equipment during a fire drill aboard the ship, Jan. 31, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    This work, USS Essex Conducts Fire Drills [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

