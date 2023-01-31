SAN DIEGO (Jan. 31, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Thomas McLaughlin, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prepares to don firefighting equipment during a fire drill aboard the ship, Jan. 31, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 17:58
|Photo ID:
|7616075
|VIRIN:
|230131-N-KF697-1006
|Resolution:
|3150x4725
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, USS Essex Conducts Fire Drills [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
