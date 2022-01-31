Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Presents Air Power Over Hampton Roads

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- Joint Base Langley-Eustis proudly presents ‘Air Power Over Hampton Roads’ air show at JBLE, Virginia, May 6 - 7, 2023. This year’s theme will be demonstrated through the strength, speed and maneuverability of the F-22 Raptors, F-35 Lighting, Thunderbirds and various historical aircrafts. The center portion of the graphic was created by Tina Hicks, winner of the air show graphic competition. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    Thunderbirds
    Hampton Roads
    F-22
    Wings of Blue
    F-35
    JBLE

