Joint Base Langley-Eustis Presents Air Power Over Hampton Roads

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- Joint Base Langley-Eustis proudly presents ‘Air Power Over Hampton Roads’ air show at JBLE, Virginia, May 6 - 7, 2023. This year’s theme will be demonstrated through the strength, speed and maneuverability of the F-22 Raptors, F-35 Lighting, Thunderbirds and various historical aircrafts. The center portion of the graphic was created by Tina Hicks, winner of the air show graphic competition. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

