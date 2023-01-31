USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Routine Operations in Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 31, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Christian Gregory, from Springhill, Florida, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), calibrates thermometers in the one of the ship’s main engineering spaces while sailing in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 31. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shelby M. Tucker)

