Bataan Amphibious Ready Group replenishment at-sea during PMINT

The Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) supplies fuel to the USS Bataan and USS Carter Hall during Amphibious Squadron/Marine Expeditionary Unit Integration Training (PMINT), Jan. 31, 2023. Replenishment at-sea (RAS) is a method of transferring fuel, munitions, and stores from one ship to another while under way. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michele Clarke)

