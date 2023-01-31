The Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) supplies fuel to the USS Bataan and USS Carter Hall during Amphibious Squadron/Marine Expeditionary Unit Integration Training (PMINT), Jan. 31, 2023. Replenishment at-sea (RAS) is a method of transferring fuel, munitions, and stores from one ship to another while under way. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michele Clarke)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 23:55
|Photo ID:
|7614732
|VIRIN:
|230131-M-WT331-2004
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bataan Amphibious Ready Group replenishment at-sea during PMINT, by Cpl Michele Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT