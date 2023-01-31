Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bataan Amphibious Ready Group replenishment at-sea during PMINT

    Bataan Amphibious Ready Group replenishment at-sea during PMINT

    AT SEA, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Michele Clarke 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    The Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) supplies fuel to the USS Bataan and USS Carter Hall during Amphibious Squadron/Marine Expeditionary Unit Integration Training (PMINT), Jan. 31, 2023. Replenishment at-sea (RAS) is a method of transferring fuel, munitions, and stores from one ship to another while under way. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michele Clarke)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 23:55
    Photo ID: 7614732
    VIRIN: 230131-M-WT331-2004
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: AT SEA, NC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bataan Amphibious Ready Group replenishment at-sea during PMINT, by Cpl Michele Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Mesa Verde
    26th MEU
    PMINT
    Marines
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT