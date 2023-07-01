Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    More than 40 volunteers count eagles at annual Abiquiu Lake event [Image 3 of 5]

    More than 40 volunteers count eagles at annual Abiquiu Lake event

    ABIQUIU, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Albuquerque District

    Abiquiu Lake park ranger Brady Dunne (right) and biologist Kathrine Eagleson demonstrate the size of an eagle’s wingspan with help from a volunteer, in a presentation to volunteers before the annual Midwinter Bald Eagle Watch at the lake, Jan. 7, 2023.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 18:17
    Photo ID: 7614434
    VIRIN: 230107-A-A1412-004
    Resolution: 1440x1625
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: ABIQUIU, NM, US 
    Hometown: ABIQUIU, NM, US
    Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
    Hometown: ESPANOLA, NM, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

