More than 40 volunteers count eagles at annual Abiquiu Lake event

Abiquiu Lake park ranger Brady Dunne (right) and biologist Kathrine Eagleson demonstrate the size of an eagle’s wingspan with help from a volunteer, in a presentation to volunteers before the annual Midwinter Bald Eagle Watch at the lake, Jan. 7, 2023.
More than 40 volunteers count eagles at annual USACE-Abiquiu Lake event
