    CSG-4 and CSG-15 gather for offsite

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christian Sloan 

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 15

    Members of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4, CSG-15, Tactical Training Group Atlantic, Tactical Training Group Pacific, Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic, Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, Naval Information Warfighting Development Center, Afloat Training Group (ATG) Pacific and ATG Atlantic stand for a group photo on Naval Air Station North Island during an offsite gathering held to allow the East and West coast teams to collaborate on fleet training and certification.

