Members of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4, CSG-15, Tactical Training Group Atlantic, Tactical Training Group Pacific, Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic, Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, Naval Information Warfighting Development Center, Afloat Training Group (ATG) Pacific and ATG Atlantic stand for a group photo on Naval Air Station North Island during an offsite gathering held to allow the East and West coast teams to collaborate on fleet training and certification.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.01.2023 18:25 Photo ID: 7612693 VIRIN: 230124-N-CG977-0001 Resolution: 3008x2000 Size: 1.95 MB Location: CORONADO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSG-4 and CSG-15 gather for offsite, by PO2 Christian Sloan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.