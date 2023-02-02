Fleet Training Experts, Certification Leaders Hold Offsite on Readiness

U.S. Navy commands responsible for training and certification of deploying naval forces gathered during a synchronization offsite to coordinate efforts at the Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific headquarters, Jan. 24 to 26.



Leaders and subject matter experts from Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4, CSG-15, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, Naval Information Warfighting Development Center, Afloat Training Group (ATG) Pacific and ATG Atlantic gathered to engage in high-level discussions and planning.



Rear Adm. Joseph Cahill, commander, CSG-15, hosted the offsite and emphasized the significance of bringing so much world-class expertise together in one location.



“It’s about how we build force cohesion faster,” said Cahill. “Threat-based, risk-informed, data-driven- that’s the approach we take to train the fleet. The close coordination between coasts ensures we develop teams ready to solve complex problems as they operate forward, visible, and ready for the nation.”



Discussions included exercise design; fleet-specific training requirements; live, virtual, constructive (LVC) training tactics; and overall structure for assessments leading to individual units' and strike groups' pre-deployment certifications.



“This effort demonstrates the value we place in building cohesion in our global navy,” said Cahill. “These synchronization efforts between CSG-4 and 15 enable us to standardize the training presentations in the warfighter development process.”



Rear Adm. Jeffrey “Caesar” Czerewko, commander, CSG-4, stressed how synchronization events encourage necessary dialogue to improve processes and help build a foundation for lethality.



“There will be no doubt that deploying forces are at the highest state of readiness and lethality,” said Czerewko. “Our staffs have an obligation to coach, mentor, train and assess naval forces to deter and win decisively.”



Effective root cause analysis was another topic addressed by Capt. Matthew “Wrecking Ball” Wellman, CSG-4's lead for warfighting development. He explained that, CSG-4 and 15 assessors will work with each training audience to incentivize critical self-assessment and allow training audiences to identify and correct the barriers to optimum performance.



“Our goal is to foster learning organizations that can execute missions with maximum lethality and survivability in the midst of uncertainty by balancing acceptable levels of risk and employing mission command,” said Wellman. “We are updating our assessment methodology to focus on continuous improvement vice just achieving a passing grade.”



The event also established a platform for historians from Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC) to share historically relevant perspectives from World War II, the Korean War, and the evolution of geography in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



“Generational learning is critical to ensure we do not repeat the shortfalls of the past,” said Lori Whitmire, NHHC historian. “As a contemporary historian, I tend to look at the now and how the past may impact our decision making and thought processes today. As CSG-4 and 15 refine exercise design, it is critical to take the past into account as we prepare for the future.”



The CSG-4 and 15 teams consist of experienced Sailors, Marines, government civilians and reservists, who mentor, train and assess conventional naval forces. Along with their subordinate commands, Tactical Training Group Atlantic, Tactical Training Group Pacific, Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic and Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific, CSG-4 and CSG-15 prepare U.S. Navy CSGs, Amphibious Ready Groups, and independent deployers for sustained forward-deployed high-tempo joint operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 11:32 Story ID: 437702 Location: CORONADO, CA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet Training Experts, Certification Leaders Hold Offsite on Readiness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.