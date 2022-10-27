Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Within the walls of justice: the wide reach of Legal Office advice

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Schoubroek 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    354th Fighter Wing Judge Advocate Office poses in a group photo at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, October 27, 2022. The JAG office consists of four sections: Leadership, Civil Law, Operations Law, and Military Justice. Each of these sections is responsible for various legal services, many of which people don’t know about.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Schoubroek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 14:47
    Photo ID: 7612304
    VIRIN: 221027-F-GH619-2001
    Resolution: 5911x3933
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Within the walls of justice: the wide reach of Legal Office advice, by A1C Elizabeth Schoubroek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    JAG
    Eielson AFB
    354th Fighter Wing
    354 FW

