Within the walls of justice: the wide reach of Legal Office advice

354th Fighter Wing Judge Advocate Office poses in a group photo at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, October 27, 2022. The JAG office consists of four sections: Leadership, Civil Law, Operations Law, and Military Justice. Each of these sections is responsible for various legal services, many of which people don’t know about.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Schoubroek)

