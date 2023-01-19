Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drug Prevention: Crossing t’s, dotting i’s [Image 3 of 3]

    Drug Prevention: Crossing t’s, dotting i’s

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Jacqueline Hill 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    A mixture of combat uniformed personnel and civilians circled the conference room with one common purpose, ensuring substance abuse prevention policies are adhered throughout the installation. The Fort Bragg Army Substance Abuse Prevention Program held the first quarterly battalion prevention leaders meeting of the new year, Jan. 19. (U.S. Army photo by Jacqueline Hill, Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 08:49
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    This work, Drug Prevention: Crossing t’s, dotting i’s [Image 3 of 3], by Jacqueline Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drug Prevention: Crossing t&rsquo;s, dotting i&rsquo;s

    people
    asap

