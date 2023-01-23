Air Force K-9s complete helicopter acclimation training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bryan Tran and military working dog “Polo”, assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, stand on the flightline in front of a HH-60 Pave Hawk, assigned to the 46th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, after completing helicopter acclimation training at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 23, 2023. Helicopter acclimation training ensures the MWD and their handler are comfortable operating in and around helicopters while in a controlled environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

