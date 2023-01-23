Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force K-9s complete helicopter acclimation training [Image 5 of 7]

    Air Force K-9s complete helicopter acclimation training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bryan Tran and military working dog “Polo”, assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, stand on the flightline in front of a HH-60 Pave Hawk, assigned to the 46th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, after completing helicopter acclimation training at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 23, 2023. Helicopter acclimation training ensures the MWD and their handler are comfortable operating in and around helicopters while in a controlled environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 02:27
    Photo ID: 7611398
    VIRIN: 230123-F-FF346-0200
    Resolution: 5854x3895
    Size: 8.61 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Air Force K-9s complete helicopter acclimation training [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWD
    Helicopter
    COMCAM
    K9
    Dog

