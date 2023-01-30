230130-N-MZ836-1214 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 30, 2023) Aviation Boatswain's Mate Airman Christian Mason directs an MV-22 Osprey, attached to Marine Helicopter Squadron (HMX) 1, during flight operations aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Jan. 30, 2023. HMX-1 is a United States Marine Corps helicopter squadron responsible for the transportation of the president and vice president of the United States, heads of state, Department of Defense officials and other VIPs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Schwab)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 15:57 Photo ID: 7610730 VIRIN: 230130-N-MZ836-1214 Resolution: 12634x7107 Size: 1.93 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kearsarge is Underway in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jesse Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.