    Kearsarge is Underway in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 4 of 4]

    Kearsarge is Underway in the Atlantic Ocean

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Schwab 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    230130-N-MZ836-1214 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 30, 2023) Aviation Boatswain's Mate Airman Christian Mason directs an MV-22 Osprey, attached to Marine Helicopter Squadron (HMX) 1, during flight operations aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Jan. 30, 2023. HMX-1 is a United States Marine Corps helicopter squadron responsible for the transportation of the president and vice president of the United States, heads of state, Department of Defense officials and other VIPs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Schwab)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 15:57
    Photo ID: 7610730
    VIRIN: 230130-N-MZ836-1214
    Resolution: 12634x7107
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, Kearsarge is Underway in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jesse Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MV-22 OSPREY
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    VTOL
    MARINE HELICOPTER SQUADRON ONE
    PRESIDENTIAL TRANSPORT

