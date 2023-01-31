Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BRHS NJROTC Drone Training [Image 1 of 2]

    BRHS NJROTC Drone Training

    ALEXANDER CITY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by James Stockman 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    230131-N-LY580-1003 ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (Jan. 31, 2023) Benjamin Russell High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Cadet Natalie Durden, front, practices hovering a drone using the AeroSIM RC flight simulator. (U.S. Navy photo by James Stockman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 15:58
    Photo ID: 7610717
    VIRIN: 230131-N-LY580-1003
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 6.48 MB
    Location: ALEXANDER CITY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BRHS NJROTC Drone Training [Image 2 of 2], by James Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BRHS NJROTC Drone Training
    BRHS NJROTC Drone Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSTC
    Flight Simulator
    NETC
    NJROTC
    Drones
    BRHS
    Benjamin Russell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT