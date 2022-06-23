Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Women Physicians Day: In the footsteps of Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell [Image 1 of 4]

    National Women Physicians Day: In the footsteps of Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Navy Capt. (Dr.) Kelly Elmore, chief of staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 12:47
    Photo ID: 7610424
    VIRIN: 230131-D-AB123-1001
    Resolution: 2002x2730
    Size: 849.24 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Women Physicians Day: In the footsteps of Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Women Physicians Day: In the footsteps of Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell
    National Women Physicians Day: In the footsteps of Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell
    National Women Physicians Day: In the footsteps of Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell
    National Women Physicians Day: In the footsteps of Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    National Women Physicians Day: In the footsteps of Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    Women Physicians' Day
    Kelly Elmore

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT