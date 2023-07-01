Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    916th Air Refueling Wing assumption of command [Image 5 of 5]

    916th Air Refueling Wing assumption of command

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Col. Robert Osborn, 916th Air Refueling Wing vice commander (left), Lt. Col Leonard Sobieski, incoming 916th Mission Support group commander (right), stands during the publishing of the orders, during an assumption of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2023. Sobieski assumed command of the 916th MSG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 09:48
    Photo ID: 7610198
    VIRIN: 230107-F-TE159-004
    Resolution: 4674x3915
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 916th Air Refueling Wing assumption of command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    F-15
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    916th ARW

