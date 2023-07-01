Col. Robert Osborn, 916th Air Refueling Wing vice commander (left), Lt. Col Leonard Sobieski, incoming 916th Mission Support group commander (right), stands during the publishing of the orders, during an assumption of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2023. Sobieski assumed command of the 916th MSG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 09:48 Photo ID: 7610198 VIRIN: 230107-F-TE159-004 Resolution: 4674x3915 Size: 2.62 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 916th Air Refueling Wing assumption of command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.