    USS Chancellorsville stands watch [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Chancellorsville stands watch

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Grooman 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230125-N-BN445-1084 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 25, 2023) Fire Controlman 2nd Class James Yates, from Rome, New York, stands watch aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 25. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 03:53
    Photo ID: 7609795
    VIRIN: 230125-N-BN445-1084
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    quartermaster
    watch
    fire controlman
    USS Chancellorsville

