230125-N-BN445-1084 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 25, 2023) Fire Controlman 2nd Class James Yates, from Rome, New York, stands watch aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 25. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 03:53
|Photo ID:
|7609795
|VIRIN:
|230125-N-BN445-1084
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Chancellorsville stands watch [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Zachary Grooman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
