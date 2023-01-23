USS Chancellorsville live fire exercise

230123-N-BN445-3001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 23, 2023) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) fires an SM2 missile as a part of a live fire exercise, in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 23. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 03:47
|Photo ID:
|7609779
|VIRIN:
|230123-N-BN445-3001
|Resolution:
|2551x1822
|Size:
|365.39 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
