    USS Chancellorsville live fire exercise [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Chancellorsville live fire exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Grooman 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230123-N-BN445-3001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 23, 2023) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) fires an SM2 missile as a part of a live fire exercise, in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 23. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)

    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    live fire
    Phalanx
    USS Chancellorsville
    SM2

