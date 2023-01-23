230123-N-BN445-3001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 23, 2023) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) fires an SM2 missile as a part of a live fire exercise, in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 23. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 03:47 Photo ID: 7609779 VIRIN: 230123-N-BN445-3001 Resolution: 2551x1822 Size: 365.39 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Chancellorsville live fire exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Zachary Grooman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.