    Head of a pig dissected to show salivary glands. [Image 2 of 3]

    Head of a pig dissected to show salivary glands.

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2022

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    Description: Head of a pig dissected to show salivary glands.

    Caption: (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 17:01
    Photo ID: 7609049
    VIRIN: 221019-D-TY520-0005
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Medical Museum
    NMHM
    Comparative anatomy
    Salivary glands
    Wet Specimen

