    USAFA Cadet Hunter Brown 21-Gun Salute [Image 2 of 4]

    USAFA Cadet Hunter Brown 21-Gun Salute

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy -- The U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Honor Guard performs a 21-Gun Salute in honor of classmate Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown during a taps vigil on Jan. 26, 2023 on the Academy's Terrazzo in Colorado Springs, Colo. Cadet Hunter Brown died Jan. 9, 2023 after suffering a medical emergency while walking to class, the vigil was attended by the Cadet Wing and Academy Leadership and held to show strength and solidarity honoring his commitment to service. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 16:44
    Photo ID: 7609043
    VIRIN: 230126-F-XS730-1003
    Resolution: 5747x3836
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Air Force
    Colorado
    USFA
    Hunter Brown

