A C-17 Globemaster III and a C-5M Super Galaxy sit on the flightline at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 30, 2023. The Plans and Scheduling team oversees a total of 18 C-5M Super Galaxies and 13 C-17s at Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
Plans and Scheduling section ensures mission success from behind the scenes
