    Volunteer Effort Helps Instill Navy Pride in IWTC San Diego Sailors [Image 1 of 2]

    Volunteer Effort Helps Instill Navy Pride in IWTC San Diego Sailors

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2023

    Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego Sailors and family members posed for a photo after spending their Saturday morning cleaning the USS Midway as part of a command volunteer event on Jan. 21, 2023.

    NETC
    USS Midway
    CIWT
    IWTC San Diego

