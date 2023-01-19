An M1 Abrams tank maneuvers through a town in the box at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana January 19, 2023. The 1st Battalion 37th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Division and 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division conducted training during Rotation 23-03.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2023 16:57
|Photo ID:
|7607771
|VIRIN:
|230119-A-VU121-001
|Resolution:
|3749x2973
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Tanks from the 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment train at the Joint Readiness Training Center [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Jermaine Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
