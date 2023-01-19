Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tanks from the 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment train at the Joint Readiness Training Center [Image 3 of 3]

    Tanks from the 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment train at the Joint Readiness Training Center

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Capt. Jermaine Branch 

    Joint Readiness Training Center Public Affairs

    An M1 Abrams tank maneuvers through a town in the box at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana January 19, 2023. The 1st Battalion 37th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Division and 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division conducted training during Rotation 23-03.

    This work, Tanks from the 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment train at the Joint Readiness Training Center [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Jermaine Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

