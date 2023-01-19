Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.29.2023 16:57 Photo ID: 7607771 VIRIN: 230119-A-VU121-001 Resolution: 3749x2973 Size: 4.18 MB Location: US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Tanks from the 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment train at the Joint Readiness Training Center [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Jermaine Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.