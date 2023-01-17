USS Shiloh (CG 67) Flight Quarters

230117-N-NY362-1126 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 17, 2023) Sailors secure a hose on the flight deck aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 17. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

