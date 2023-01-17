Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shiloh (CG 67) Flight Quarters [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Shiloh (CG 67) Flight Quarters

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230117-N-NY362-1126 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 17, 2023) Sailors secure a hose on the flight deck aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 17. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

