    VMM-363 Osprey Maintenance [Image 4 of 5]

    VMM-363 Osprey Maintenance

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 conduct maintenance on a MV-22B Osprey, Jan. 25, 2023. Aviation maintenance Marines conduct routine preventative maintenance on MV-22B Ospreys to ensure a constant state of readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 23:02
    Photo ID: 7606705
    VIRIN: 230125-M-IO954-2027
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USMC
    Hawaii
    Marines
    MCBH
    VMM-363

