    Capt. David Lammers Retirement [Image 2 of 2]

    Capt. David Lammers Retirement

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Barnes 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    230127-N-EI510-0239 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (January 27, 2022) Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, presents Capt. David Lammers the Legion of Merit during Lammers' retirement ceremony held aboard the USS Missouri (BB 63) in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, January 27, 2023. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence; anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; precision land strike; intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning; and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 17:47
    Photo ID: 7606552
    VIRIN: 230127-N-EI510-0239
    Resolution: 4248x2832
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. David Lammers Retirement [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Capt. David Lammers Retirement
    Capt. David Lammers Retirement

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    COMSUBPAC

