    Presidio of Monterey assessing deer population on post [Image 5 of 5]

    Presidio of Monterey assessing deer population on post

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Yadon’s piperia, shown here, is on the endangered species list and protected. Members of the Presidio of Monterey community should be on the lookout for it and stay away from it.

    Presidio of Monterey assessing deer population on post

