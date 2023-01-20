Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    628th CES hones capabilities through field exercise [Image 11 of 11]

    628th CES hones capabilities through field exercise

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jose Rosales, left, Staff Sgt. Nicholas Kapulsky-Agnew, middle, and Airman 1st Class Blake Decker, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, work together to strap a patient onto a vehicle during an engineering readiness field training exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 20, 2023. More than 100 engineers planned and executed designs, construction, repairs, and emergency responses while practicing Tactical Combat Casualty Care; Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear response; and other ready Airman training areas while wearing full mission-oriented protective posture gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 14:12
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Air Mobility Command
    Combat Readiness
    U.S. Air Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    628th Civil Engineer Squadron

