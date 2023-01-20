628th CES hones capabilities through field exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jose Rosales, left, Staff Sgt. Nicholas Kapulsky-Agnew, middle, and Airman 1st Class Blake Decker, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, work together to strap a patient onto a vehicle during an engineering readiness field training exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 20, 2023. More than 100 engineers planned and executed designs, construction, repairs, and emergency responses while practicing Tactical Combat Casualty Care; Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear response; and other ready Airman training areas while wearing full mission-oriented protective posture gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

