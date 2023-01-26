Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovation Industry Days 2023 [Image 4 of 4]

    Innovation Industry Days 2023

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Luke Allen 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Col. Kelly Sams, AFIMSC vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Edgard Castillo, interim AFIMSC command chief master sergeant, share information about the center’s mission and capabilities during the 2023 Innovation Industry Days at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center Jan. 26, 2023. More than 2,000 small business, academic and government officials gathered in San Antonio for the networking and educational event designed to boost collaboration and identify solutions to Department of the Air Force problems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Luke Allen)

    This work, Innovation Industry Days 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Innovation Industry Days 2023 fosters partnerships, delivers solutions to I&amp;MS challenges

    industry
    partnerships
    innovation
    AFIMSC
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

