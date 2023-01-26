Innovation Industry Days 2023

Col. Kelly Sams, AFIMSC vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Edgard Castillo, interim AFIMSC command chief master sergeant, share information about the center’s mission and capabilities during the 2023 Innovation Industry Days at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center Jan. 26, 2023. More than 2,000 small business, academic and government officials gathered in San Antonio for the networking and educational event designed to boost collaboration and identify solutions to Department of the Air Force problems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Luke Allen)

