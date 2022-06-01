USS America, 31st MEU Conduct Mass Casualty Drill

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 25, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Marina Hernandez, from Columbus, Ohio, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), records medical data about a simulated casualty during a mass casualty drill in the ship’s main triage while underway in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 25. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shelby M. Tucker)

