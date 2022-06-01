Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America, 31st MEU Conduct Mass Casualty Drill [Image 5 of 5]

    USS America, 31st MEU Conduct Mass Casualty Drill

    SASEBO, PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Shelby Tucker 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 25, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Marina Hernandez, from Columbus, Ohio, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), records medical data about a simulated casualty during a mass casualty drill in the ship’s main triage while underway in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 25. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shelby M. Tucker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America, 31st MEU Conduct Mass Casualty Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Shelby Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

