USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 25, 2023) Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) transport cargo on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) during routine operations while underway in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 25. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA