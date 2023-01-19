Fuji Viper 23.2: V34 Marines operate a PUMA Drone

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 4th Marines conduct training with the RQ-20B Puma fixed-wing unmanned aerial system during Fuji Viper 23.2 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 19, 2023. Fuji Viper provides U.S. Marines operating in Japan with realistic training opportunities to exercise combined arms and maintain proficiency, lethality, and readiness. 3/4 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Levi J. Guerra)

