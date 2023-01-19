Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuji Viper 23.2: V34 Marines operate a PUMA Drone

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Levi Guerra 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 4th Marines conduct training with the RQ-20B Puma fixed-wing unmanned aerial system during Fuji Viper 23.2 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 19, 2023. Fuji Viper provides U.S. Marines operating in Japan with realistic training opportunities to exercise combined arms and maintain proficiency, lethality, and readiness. 3/4 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Levi J. Guerra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 20:51
    Photo ID: 7604319
    VIRIN: 230119-M-AJ435-1487
    Resolution: 4700x2937
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: CAMP FUJI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuji Viper 23.2: V34 Marines operate a PUMA Drone, by Sgt Levi Guerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    1st Battalion
    ready
    2d Marines
    lethal
    3D MARDIV
    EABO
    Expeditionary Advance Base Operations

