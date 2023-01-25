Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard participates in U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz reactivation and naming ceremony in Guam [Image 3 of 15]

    U.S. Coast Guard participates in U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz reactivation and naming ceremony in Guam

    GUAM

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam’s fast response cutters USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) and USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) participate in a joint ship display during the reactivation and naming ceremony for U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz off Asan Beach, Guam, on Jan. 26, 2023. The U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Marine Corps have a history of working together dating back nearly 80 years when Coast Guard members drove the landing craft that brought the III Amphibious Corps shore in 1944 to retake the island from Imperial Japanese Forces in World War II. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

