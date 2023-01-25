Landing Force Operations Center, "The Nucleus of the MAGTF"

U.S. Marines with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit prepare to brief the Landing Force Operations Center during Amphibious Squadron/MEU Intergrated training (PMINT) aboard the Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Jan. 25, 2023. The Landing Force Operations Center serves as a hub for command and control and information for the entire Marine Air-Ground Task Force. PMINT serves as an opportunity to strengthen interoperability across the MEU and PHIBRON battle staffs, gaining currency and proficiency for our major subordinate elements and executing core MAGTF mission essential tasks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

