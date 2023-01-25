Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Landing Force Operations Center, "The Nucleus of the MAGTF"

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marines with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit prepare to brief the Landing Force Operations Center during Amphibious Squadron/MEU Intergrated training (PMINT) aboard the Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Jan. 25, 2023. The Landing Force Operations Center serves as a hub for command and control and information for the entire Marine Air-Ground Task Force. PMINT serves as an opportunity to strengthen interoperability across the MEU and PHIBRON battle staffs, gaining currency and proficiency for our major subordinate elements and executing core MAGTF mission essential tasks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

    This work, Landing Force Operations Center, "The Nucleus of the MAGTF", by Cpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    26th MEU
    PMINT
    LHD
    MAGTF
    LFOC

