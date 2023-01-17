Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Perseverance Pays Off [Image 3 of 3]

    Perseverance Pays Off

    COCOA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    Photo by michael marks 

    Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute

    230175-D-ES226-009 PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. - (January 17, 2023)
    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Tony Cohen, assigned to the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute (DEOMI), poses with his family for a group photo during a promotion ceremony held January 17, 2023, at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida. Military promotions represent a service member’s commitment, mastery of duties, skills, and the service member’s leadership capabilities. (DoD photo by Michael Marks/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Perseverance Pays Off [Image 3 of 3], by michael marks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

