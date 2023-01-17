230175-D-ES226-009 PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. - (January 17, 2023)

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Tony Cohen, assigned to the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute (DEOMI), poses with his family for a group photo during a promotion ceremony held January 17, 2023, at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida. Military promotions represent a service member’s commitment, mastery of duties, skills, and the service member’s leadership capabilities. (DoD photo by Michael Marks/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 14:04 Photo ID: 7603405 VIRIN: 230175-D-ES226-009 Resolution: 4315x3236 Size: 4.84 MB Location: COCOA BEACH, FL, US Hometown: BRUNSWICK, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Perseverance Pays Off [Image 3 of 3], by michael marks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.