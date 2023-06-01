Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARIEM says farewell to Janet (Laird) Staab after 33 years of service [Image 1 of 2]

    USARIEM says farewell to Janet (Laird) Staab after 33 years of service

    NATICK, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Carey Phillips 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Lt. Col. Bradley Ritland, military deputy for the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine's Military Performance Division, presented Janet Staab with a gift of appreciation during her retirement ceremony January 6. (Photo courtesy of the Military Performance Division)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Location: NATICK, MA, US 
    Retirement
    USARIEM
    Army Futures
    USAMRDC

