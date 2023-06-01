Lt. Col. Bradley Ritland, military deputy for the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine's Military Performance Division, presented Janet Staab with a gift of appreciation during her retirement ceremony January 6. (Photo courtesy of the Military Performance Division)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 13:56
|Photo ID:
|7603384
|VIRIN:
|230106-O-LT771-300
|Resolution:
|2049x1536
|Size:
|604.15 KB
|Location:
|NATICK, MA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARIEM says farewell to Janet (Laird) Staab after 33 years of service [Image 2 of 2], by Carey Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USARIEM says farewell to Janet (Laird) Staab after 33 years of service
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT