    AD Mr. Eric Talbot U.S. Interdiction Coordinator, Office of National Drug Control Policy speaks to Class 62 [Image 9 of 41]

    AD Mr. Eric Talbot U.S. Interdiction Coordinator, Office of National Drug Control Policy speaks to Class 62

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership welcomed Assistant Director Eric Talbot, Office of National Drug Control Policy and other guests for a speaking engagement at the IADC Campus on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Jan. 24, 2023. Mr. Talbot spoke with students from class 62 about the United States' efforts to save lives by reducing drug overdose deaths, drug use, and associated harms. Additionally, students had the opportunity to engage with the Office of National Drug Control Policy team during a question and answers session. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 09:36
    Photo ID: 7602746
    VIRIN: 230124-F-VO743-2009
    Resolution: 6048x3400
    Size: 8.33 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AD Mr. Eric Talbot U.S. Interdiction Coordinator, Office of National Drug Control Policy speaks to Class 62 [Image 41 of 41], by TSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    Partnerships
    USSOUTHCOM
    IADC
    IADB
    Drug Interdiction seminar

