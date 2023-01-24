Inter-American Defense College Leadership welcomed Assistant Director Eric Talbot, Office of National Drug Control Policy and other guests for a speaking engagement at the IADC Campus on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Jan. 24, 2023. Mr. Talbot spoke with students from class 62 about the United States' efforts to save lives by reducing drug overdose deaths, drug use, and associated harms. Additionally, students had the opportunity to engage with the Office of National Drug Control Policy team during a question and answers session. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 09:36 Photo ID: 7602746 VIRIN: 230124-F-VO743-2009 Resolution: 6048x3400 Size: 8.33 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AD Mr. Eric Talbot U.S. Interdiction Coordinator, Office of National Drug Control Policy speaks to Class 62 [Image 41 of 41], by TSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.