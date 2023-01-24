Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service Members at Camp Arifjan volunteer at the USO, January, 2023

    Service Members at Camp Arifjan volunteer at the USO, January, 2023

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.24.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    On Tuesday, USO Camp Arifjan holds its monthly volunteer appreciation ceremony, celebrating Service Members serving here that step up out of uniform to continue helping, feeding, and entertaining the community on base. Volunteers are awarded with swag: shirts, hats, coffee mugs, and challenge coins for serving increasing thresholds of hours, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, January 24, 2023.

    USO
    Selfless Service
    Kuwait
    ASG-KU

