    Lt. Gen. Daniel Karbler visits Patriot Advanced Individual Training [Image 4 of 7]

    Lt. Gen. Daniel Karbler visits Patriot Advanced Individual Training

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Lt. Gen. Daniel Karbler visits Patriot Advanced Individual Training at Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Ok with Col. Curtis King, Air Defense Artillery 45th Chief and Commandant.

    Lt. Gen. Karbler visited with "Bruiser Nation", 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 3rd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment and discussed Patriot System training.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 17:54
    Photo ID: 7601832
    VIRIN: 230125-O-ZY123-102
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Daniel Karbler visits Patriot Advanced Individual Training [Image 7 of 7], by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #patriot #fortsill #ada #firsttofire

