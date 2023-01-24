Juniper Oak 23-2 is a bilateral military exercise designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and Israel militaries. Forces from U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) components and the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) will participate. While this is the first iteration of Juniper Oak, it joins the long-standing “Juniper” series that the U.S. and Israel have conducted for more than 20-years. (Photo courtesy of the IDF Spokesperson's Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 18:27 Photo ID: 7601685 VIRIN: 230125-D-D0477-022 Resolution: 4142x3109 Size: 9.57 MB Location: IL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Juniper Oak 2023 [Image 25 of 25], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.