    Juniper Oak 2023 [Image 22 of 25]

    Juniper Oak 2023

    ISRAEL

    01.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Juniper Oak 23-2 is a bilateral military exercise designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and Israel militaries. Forces from U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) components and the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) will participate. While this is the first iteration of Juniper Oak, it joins the long-standing “Juniper” series that the U.S. and Israel have conducted for more than 20-years. (Photo courtesy of the IDF Spokesperson's Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 18:27
    Photo ID: 7601685
    VIRIN: 230125-D-D0477-022
    Resolution: 4142x3109
    Size: 9.57 MB
    Location: IL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Juniper Oak 2023 [Image 25 of 25], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Israel
    IDF
    JuniperOak2023
    Juniper Oak

