230124-N-XH769-1342 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2023) Sailors prepare to commit remains to the sea during a burial-at-sea ceremony aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Jan. 24, 2023. Kearsarge conducted a burial-at-sea to honor the last requests of seven deceased service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Clark)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 16:15
|Photo ID:
|7601489
|VIRIN:
|230124-N-XH769-1342
|Resolution:
|6685x3760
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kearsarge Conducts a Burial-at-Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Ryan Clark, identified by DVIDS
