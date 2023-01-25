ND23 FINEX Close Air Support

BAHRAIN (January 25, 2023) – U.S. Marines assigned to Naval Amphibious Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade call for close air support during the final exercise of Neon Defender 23 in Bahrain, Jan. 25. Neon Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Bahrain. The exercise focuses on maritime security, installation defense, naval construction, medical response and search and rescue training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

