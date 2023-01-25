Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ND23 FINEX Close Air Support [Image 4 of 4]

    ND23 FINEX Close Air Support

    BAHRAIN

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla   

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    BAHRAIN (January 25, 2023) – U.S. Marines assigned to Naval Amphibious Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade call for close air support during the final exercise of Neon Defender 23 in Bahrain, Jan. 25. Neon Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Bahrain. The exercise focuses on maritime security, installation defense, naval construction, medical response and search and rescue training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ND23 FINEX Close Air Support [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    JTAC
    Marines
    TF 51/5
    Neon Defender
    ND23

